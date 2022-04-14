March 27, 4:34 a.m., Calvin Houle, 23, of Jeffersonville, was cited for driving under the influence after he lost control of his car and rolled into some trees on Route 109 near Cambridge Junction Road in Cambridge. Houle was taken to Copley Hospital for a compression fracture in his back and lacerations, according to Vermont State Police. The 2015 Nissan Altima Houle was driving was totaled.
April 12, 11:43 p.m., Kenneth Lanpher, 21, of Johnson, was arrested for DUI after troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash in Waterville. At the scene, troopers saw Lanpher traveling on Plot Road with significant facial injuries and later determined he was involved in the collision.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
