March 27, Andrew Roy-Bengston, 30, of South Main Street in Cambridge, was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material. In December 2021, police say they began investigating Roy-Bengston for reportedly viewing child sexual abuse material. He was arrested after his electronic devices were forensically analyzed. He is expected to appear in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park April 26.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
