April 14 at 6:35 p.m., troopers were called to a home on Main Street in Cambridge and subsequently arrested Christopher Harper, 36, of Cambridge, for violating an abuse prevention order. He was also transported to the Northwest State Correctional Facility for detox.
April 13 at 8:41 a.m., DenaMarie Savage, 39, of Lowell, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, after police say she drove her vehicle off Route 100 in Eden.
April 10 at 2:13 p.m., Jeremy Chapin, 44, or Hardwick, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs after receiving a complaint of a suspicious man at a house on River Road in Cambridge. The caller said someone had driven down her driveway and around the house and into the woods, getting his truck stuck among the trees.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
