Sept. 29, 3:19 p.m., Kenneth Lemieux, 85, of Stowe, died from injuries sustained in a one-car accident on Route 15 in Cambridge near the VTrans garage. Troopers found the car upside down in a ditch with Lemieux trapped inside. Perkins told police he fell asleep and hit a tree. Both men were taken to University of Vermont Medical Center where Lemieux died from his injuries on Oct. 8.
Oct. 3, 3:40 a.m., Shasta McLean, 33, of Eden, was charged with unlawful mischief after police said she broke two windows during a family fight at a home on Route 109 in Belvidere. She is expected in court on Nov. 3.
Oct. 11, 12:17 a.m., troopers cited Michaela Sheltra, 18, of Newport, with driving at an excessive speed for driving 82 mph in a posted 50 mph zone on Route 15 near Cady Hill in Cambridge.
Note: Information is based on Vermont State Police press releases. Charges filed by police are subject to review by the state’s attorney office and can be amended or dropped.
