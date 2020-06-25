June 19 at 8:48 p.m., after responding to a residence on North Main Street in Waterbury for a verbal altercation, police charged Sandra Lee Richardson, 67, of Waterbury with violating her conditions of release after finding her allegedly under the influence of alcohol. In March, Richardson had been charged with domestic assault.
June 20 at 1:30 a.m., after a traffic stop for allegedly erratic driving on Waterbury-Stowe Road in Waterbury, police charged Jason Schofield, 37, of Waitsfield with driving under the influence, third offense. Schofield was also driving after criminal license suspension, but was not immediately charged, police said.
June 21 at midnight, a burglar broke into the Eden Mini Mart and stole money and cigarettes. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 802-878-7111.
Note: Charges filed by police are subject to review by prosecutors and can be amended or dropped. This includes reports from the two Vermont State Police troopers assigned to Waterbury, as well as other local incidents.
