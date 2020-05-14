Police are looking for the driver of a white 1984 Chevrolet Corvette that police tried to stop in Eden, and that then slammed into a utility pole on Route 100 in Hyde Park May 11 at 12:42 a.m.

The driver took off before police arrived. The antique sports car was demolished.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.

In other incidents:

• May 8 at 12:28 a.m., Peter M. Krag, 34, of Shelburne was charged with driving under the influence No. 1 and giving false information to a police officer. Police said Krag was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked diagonally, taking up several parking spaces at Billings Mobil on Waterbury-Stowe Road. He’s due in Washington County District Court on May 28.

• May 10 at 7:33 p.m., after a traffic stop at Route 104 and Cambridge Glen Road in Cambridge, Kristen Thompson, 37, of Jeffersonville was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She’s due in Chittenden County District Court July 15.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.