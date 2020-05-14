Police are looking for the driver of a white 1984 Chevrolet Corvette that police tried to stop in Eden, and that then slammed into a utility pole on Route 100 in Hyde Park May 11 at 12:42 a.m.
The driver took off before police arrived. The antique sports car was demolished.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.
In other incidents:
• May 8 at 12:28 a.m., Peter M. Krag, 34, of Shelburne was charged with driving under the influence No. 1 and giving false information to a police officer. Police said Krag was asleep at the wheel of a vehicle parked diagonally, taking up several parking spaces at Billings Mobil on Waterbury-Stowe Road. He’s due in Washington County District Court on May 28.
• May 10 at 7:33 p.m., after a traffic stop at Route 104 and Cambridge Glen Road in Cambridge, Kristen Thompson, 37, of Jeffersonville was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. She’s due in Chittenden County District Court July 15.