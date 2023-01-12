A standoff between Vermont State Police and a domestic assault suspect closed Route 16 early Tuesday morning as the man barricaded himself in his home while troopers tried to get the man to surrender.
Michael McCuen, 36, of Hardwick, was taken into custody shortly after 5 a.m. on Jan. 10 by members of the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit.
No charges have been filed as of press time.
The victim reported to Hardwick Police Department at about noon Monday, Jan. 9 that she was being assaulted.
She was able to get out of the home as police agencies circled the residence and tried to persuade him to surrender.
The woman suffered minor injuries. McCuen was uninjured, police said, but he was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Vermont Route 16 between Cedar Street and School Circle re-opened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Hardwick police are investigating the initial incident. The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division also responded to the incident.
