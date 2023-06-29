Continued vandalism in Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park has come to a head.

According to police and town administrative staff, people have been abusing the public toilets and the pavilion at the park, which is located at the end of Portland Street. The costliest destruction occurred on June 14 when someone — or, more likely, multiple people — yanked the wires out of the newly installed surveillance cameras attached to the outside of the bathrooms, painted the inside of one of the lavatories, stole all the toilet paper and shoved a bunch of excrement-caked socks down the commodes, clogging them up.

