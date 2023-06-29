Continued vandalism in Morrisville’s Oxbow Riverfront Park has come to a head.
According to police and town administrative staff, people have been abusing the public toilets and the pavilion at the park, which is located at the end of Portland Street. The costliest destruction occurred on June 14 when someone — or, more likely, multiple people — yanked the wires out of the newly installed surveillance cameras attached to the outside of the bathrooms, painted the inside of one of the lavatories, stole all the toilet paper and shoved a bunch of excrement-caked socks down the commodes, clogging them up.
“The trash receptacles down there have feces-laden socks thrown in, for those that are environmentally conscious enough not to flush them,” town administrator Eric Dodge said during the June 20 selectboard meeting. “It’s pretty disgusting.”
Dodge said this week he hasn’t yet gotten an estimate on the damage or the costs of preventing more in the future, but said it’s “in the thousands, for sure.”
He said the security cameras, which cost the town $10,000, had only been up for a month before someone yanked out the wires. The town might use a sturdy metal conduit to run the wires through when they hook them back to make it harder to vandalize.
Police chief Jason Luneau said the town hadn’t even really gotten any use out of the cameras, which were installed to help stem some of the after-hours drug dealings believed to regularly occur in the Oxbow.
Dodge and Luneau said the pavilion has also sustained damage, whether from people camping on it and leaving their trash or one time last November when someone made a campfire on the pavilion floor, a particularly poor place for a fire, since the floor is made of wood.
Last week, police were able to open the door after the cleaning person reported someone had been in there for more than an hour and found a person sleeping on a pile of insulation.
Luneau said it’s tough to determine who the culprits are but said it’s likely a combination of wayward youth or criminal vagrants, and their destructive actions are likely fueled by alcohol and drug use.
Some selectboard members called for locking the bathrooms except for special events, like the weekly Wednesday Night Live music series or when people pay to rent the nearby pavilion. However, Tricia Follert, the town’s community development coordinator, advised against such a prohibitive measure.
The Oxbow is a town amenity dear to Follert’s heart, and she deserves much of the credit for transforming it from something that she said “wasn’t such a great park to start with” a decade ago to a destination for locals and tourists alike.
She said soccer players practice there most nights, there are the free weekly music shows and the larger festivals that take place there. And now, with the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail open from end to end, it’s busier than ever, especially on the weekends.
“When I went down two weeks ago on a Saturday,” she said, “you can’t even park down there with the rail trail just opening. It’s now on state maps as the place that you can park for the rail trail. So, I don't want us to jump on that too quickly.”
During last week’s Wednesday Night Live, the bathrooms were spotless — they are modern and spacious, with air flow systems and touchless soap dispensers and hand-dryers — and there was no indication of the havoc that had been wreaked the week prior.
Luneau said the town is working on creating a town ordinance for the park, which could include a curfew.
Dodge this week said the town hasn’t had to take steps to lock the lavatories, and he hopes it won’t come to that.
“It’s just unfortunate. It’s a beautiful park,” he said.
