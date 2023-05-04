Two women from Lamoille and Chittenden counties have been indicted for their parts in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl in Vermont and elsewhere.

Dorothy Jo Wilde, 55, of Hyde Park and Sierra M. Fuentes, 30, who has had several addresses in Milton, Colchester and South Burlington were part of a conspiracy that involved at least six defendants, officials said.

