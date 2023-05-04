Two women from Lamoille and Chittenden counties have been indicted for their parts in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and fentanyl in Vermont and elsewhere.
Dorothy Jo Wilde, 55, of Hyde Park and Sierra M. Fuentes, 30, who has had several addresses in Milton, Colchester and South Burlington were part of a conspiracy that involved at least six defendants, officials said.
Wilde and Fuentes, who appeared for separate arraignments in U.S. District Court in Burlington last week, pleaded not guilty to being part of the conspiracy from October through December 2022.
The names of three co-defendants remain blacked out in the two-count federal indictment.
A main player in the case, Tyler Orvis, 40, of Milton, pleaded not guilty earlier to maintaining a crack house at his home to manufacture, store, distribute and use controlled substances during December 2022. He also denied being part of the cocaine and fentanyl conspiracy uncovered by the Milton Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Vermont, records show.
Federal Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle agreed to release Wilde on conditions, including that she does not commit any new crimes or possess or use drugs or weapons. Wilde was reminded the drug prohibition included marijuana, which remains a federal offense.
Fuentes will remain in prison. Her lawyer, Williams A. Vasiliou II of Burlington, said he may come back with a possible release plan that would include a drug treatment component.
Doyle set the deadline for pre-trial motions for July 25.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller said the defense would want to review surveillance videos and body cameras, statements made to police and various criminal history, laboratory and police reports.
Orvis was initially jailed, but defense lawyer Mark Kaplan secured his release on strict conditions, including that he enroll at Valley Vista, a residential drug rehabilitation center in Bradford. Once discharged he is to live at a sober home with his fiancé’s mother on Sharrow Circle in Colchester, Doyle has said.
Orvis has had three arrests in three months for driving under the influence of drugs, records show.
Doyle told Orvis he can only return to his home on Meadow Road in Milton with advance permission from the U.S. Probation Office.
Orvis is a convicted sex offender, according to the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations. CUSI issued two public alerts in 2019 when Orvis was being released from prison after sexually assaulting an intoxicated, unconscious 19-year-old acquaintance in 2003, records show. Orvis was 20 at the time.
Milton Police Detective Cpl. Sam Noel, working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, obtained a state search warrant in December 2022 as an offshoot from one of his three DUI-drug arrests, records show.
Inside the residence Milton Police and the DEA found thousands of glassine bags intended for the packaging of controlled substances, and various additional items used to manufacture and distribute controlled substances, court records show.
