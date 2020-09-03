Two people were injured when a plane crashed at the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport in Morristown earlier today.
The crash occurred just before 11:30 a.m. today, Sept 3.
According to Morristown police the small single-engine plane crashed on the airport’s runway. The two occupants, whose names have not been released yet, were temporarily trapped in the plane after the crash until firefighters could extricate them from the wreckage.
According to police the two occupants of the plane suffered moderate to severe injuries; no further details regarding the severity of their injuries has been released at this time. Each individual was treated by Morristown and Stowe Emergency Medical Services departments on scene before being flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center by two helicopters sent by that hospital and Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
Along with the Morristown and Stowe EMS departments other responding agencies included police and firefighters from both Morristown and Stowe along with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police.
The exact cause of the crash is still unknown at this time. The ongoing investigation into the crash has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
