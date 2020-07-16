Two men are in the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, recovering from serious injuries caused by a three-vehicle crash July 8 on Route 15 in Cambridge.
Jay Metevier, 72, of Colchester was initially in critical condition, but has been upgraded to good.
Keith Murphy, 47, of Middlesex was initially in serious condition, but has been upgraded to fair.
The third driver, Rhonda Degree, 50, of Cambridge, was not injured.
Vermont State Police said the accident happened at 4:34 p.m. in sunny, dry conditions.
Police said Metevier was westbound when his 2016 Hyundai Veloster crossed a double yellow line into oncoming traffic and slammed into Murphy’s 2013 Chevrolet truck. Degree’s 2020 Ford Explorer, also westbound, couldn’t stop in time and struck Metevier’s Hyundai after the initial collision.
The impact knocked Murphy’s truck onto its side on the eastbound shoulder of Route 15.
Metevier, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. He was taken to Copley Hospital in Morrisville, then transferred to the UVM Medical Center by Cambridge Emergency Medical Services.
Murphy, who was wearing a seat belt, was extracted from the vehicle by Cambridge firefighters and taken to the UVM hospital with serious injuries.
Metevier’s Hyundai and Murphy’s truck were demolished. Degree’s Explorer was undamaged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.