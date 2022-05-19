Vermont State Police arrested two people May 1 on charges of animal cruelty after getting a report of an emaciated and abandoned pit bull at the intersection of Brown Hill and Eagle Ledge roads in Elmore.
Investigation led to the dog’s owner, Tara Smith, 30, of Morristown, and to Michael Phair, 32, of Johnson, who police said removed the dog from Smith’s home, and “acknowledging the dog’s condition and deteriorating health,” abandoned it on the side of the road where it was later found by a passerby.
The dog is now being cared for by the North Country Animal League, which assisted state police, along with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Wolcott animal control officer.
Smith and Phair are scheduled to appear in Lamoille County Criminal Court July 27 at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.