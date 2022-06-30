Edzer Cosmeus, 37, of North Lauderdale, Fla., holds the distinction of being the first ticketed tractor trailer driver of 2022 for blocking the road through Smugglers Notch.
Vermont State Police cited Cosmeus after he failed to heed numerous signs and road markings warning that the road is closed to semis.
He was fined $3,544 and got four points for blocking the road near the sharp curve at the top of the Notch around midnight on June 27.
Route 108 through the Notch was closed for several hours while state police, assisted by Stowe police, the Department of Motor Vehicles and Allegiance Towing, removed the truck.
