A Burlington man accused of stealing a trailer and leading police on a wild backroad chase through numerous Lamoille County towns pleaded guilty to the crime last week.
Eric J. Edson, 51, of Burlington, pleaded guilty in Lamoille County Superior Court to grand larceny and eluding law enforcement. He was ordered to serve a minimum of seven years, but that sentence was reduced to 17 months in prison, with an eight-year probation upon his release. He was also ordered to pay $530 in restitution.
According to court documents, Edson stole a trailer from a Wolcott workshop on Dec. 1, 2020, and drove away. Police say the trailer, valued at $4,000, held a mini excavator valued at $12,000 and a DR power wheelbarrow valued at $2,000, as well as a few bags of cement.
Lamoille County Sheriff’s deputy Dan Locke said in his affidavit that, about an hour after the trailer was reported stolen, he saw a Toyota pickup truck hauling it in Hyde Park and pulled it over. Edson then sped away, with Locke in pursuit, over secondary and dirt roads in Hyde Park and Johnson, reaching speeds greater than 75 mph.
At one point the trailer unhitched, remaining connected only by its emergency chains, Locke said.
The vehicle chase ended when Edson pulled off into the North Hyde Park Fire Department parking lot, drove over the lawns of two homes and crashed into a rock wall. Edson got out and ran into the woods.
He was eventually found, with the help of K9 officers, in a small brook in the Battle Row area, and handcuffed and taken to jail.
According to Locke’s affidavit, Edson had Suboxone and methamphetamine on him, the latter of which he palmed and initially refused to turn over to staff at the jail.
At last week’s hearing, the court dismissed charges of unlawful mischief, possession of methamphetamine, transporting alcohol or drugs into a detention center, and providing false information to police.
