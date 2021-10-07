Students involved in the driver education program at Lamoille Union High School found a new way to learn about driver safety from participating in a voluntary traffic stop.
Vermont State Trooper Clay Knight presented students with a voluntary traffic stop and walked students through documentation authentication, safe behaviors within the vehicle and education benefits of traffic stops.
One student said, “When I get my driver’s license, I am planning to avoid traffic stops, but it feels good to have gone through one in a parking lot with Trooper Knight.”
