Morristown’s winter ban of on-street, overnight parking is now in effect. The ban runs from Nov. 15 until May 15 and prohibits parking on all town roads and village streets between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m., seven days a week.
The Notch Road (Route 108) between Cambridge and Stowe closed Nov. 13 due to ice and snow. No word from the Vermont Agency of Transportation if the mountain pass will reopen before a permanent winter closure.
Nov. 16 at 9:26 a.m., the town of Eden reported that Knowles Flat Road, which had been closed to traffic since a 2016 culvert collapse, has reopened.
