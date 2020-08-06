A man suspected of robbing the Cumberland Farms at knifepoint last Friday was arrested less than 12 hours later, thanks to tips from the community, police say.
According to Morristown Police Department, a man entered the convenience store, located at the corner of Main and Congress Streets, around 1:45 a.m. July 31 and brandished a knife, demanding money from the store clerk. The man then fled on foot, with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police later arrested James Russell, 36.
Russell, listed by police as homeless, was held Friday for lack of $7,500 bail at the Northeast Regional Correctional Center in St. Johnsbury.
He was arraigned Monday, but released on conditions despite State’s Attorney Todd Shove’s argument he be held, since Russell has missed prior court appearances.
Officers from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and their police dog, along with Hardwick Police Department, assisted with the case.
Russell was arrested by Morristown police for heroin possession on July 22.
— Tommy Gardner
