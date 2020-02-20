A man who tipped off police to a series of convenience store burglaries in December has been accused of acting as an accomplice in some of those alleged burglaries.
Timothy Crews, 59, of Burlington pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to three counts of aiding in the commission of a burglary and three counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
According to police, nearly $12,000 worth of cigarettes and similar products were stolen from stores in Jeffersonville, Eden and Jericho and thousands of dollars in damage was done in the break-ins. Police initially arrested the main suspect, John Shambo, who pleaded not guilty in mid-January to five counts of burglary.
In going over surveillance footage from The Cupboard in Jeffersonville, police recognized Crews as the man accompanying Shambo, and paid him a visit. He asked police what would happen if he told them what he knew, and police told him if he helped them find Shambo, they wouldn’t arrest him that night.
Crews later told police that he had driven Shambo to three of the burglaries.