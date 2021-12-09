A teenager arrested in October for breaking into Johnson Elementary School and stealing numerous high-tech devices pleaded not guilty to the crime last week, even after he allegedly told police he and a friend had thrown some items in the Lamoille River.
Cameron Russin, 18, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty last week to burglary and grand larceny. According to court documents, after roughly $2,700 worth of computer equipment — a laptop, two iPads, an iPhone and a Bose speaker — were reported stolen from the school on Oct. 26, police were able to track the iPhone to Russin’s home.
Police say Russin told them he and a friend, a 14-year-old not named or charged, had gotten into the school through an unlocked window and taken the items, but got scared and tossed all but a speaker into the Lamoille River. The iPhone that brought police to Russin’s home was not among several pieces of electronic equipment in his room.
Police could see a laptop and iPad lying at the bottom of the river under the bridge on Railroad Street but could not retrieve them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.