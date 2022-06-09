The man suspected of shooting a person in Johnson early Tuesday morning has been charged with attempted murder in Lamoille County District Court.
George Goins, 64, of Johnson, was taken in to custody Wednesday by South Burlington Police after he was found in the Price Chopper parking lot on Route 7 by agents of the Drug Enforcement Agency.
In a statement, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department said it believed Goins shot an unidentified 26-year-old man early Tuesday morning in the neck and fled. The victim was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.
He is expected to recover, police say.
Police believe Goins and the victim knew each other and this was not a random incident.
Miranda Wells, 25, no known address, was also arrested for harboring a fugitive.
Johnson Elementary School officials say they were not alerted that Goins may be at large. Here is part of what the school posted on its Facebook Page at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday:
“We have received feedback that some of you are upset about the timing of when you received information stating that there was a person of interest the police were pursuing. … Given the recent mass shootings in our country, all of us are on edge about the safety of our children every day that we send them to school.
“After a parent told us about there being a person of interest at large, we contacted the sheriff’s office. Once they confirmed this to be the case, we made plans to cancel the 6th grade trip and keep our students inside all day, as the school day had already started, and our students were in the building. Then we communicated that information to families.
“We plan to talk with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office after this incident has been resolved to review the communication plan between their office and the schools. It seems like today there were community members who had information before the school did. We want to make sure we have all the information we need as quickly as possible going forward.
This story was originally published on Tuesday, June 7, at 3 p.m., was updated June 8 when police took Goins into custody, and updated again after news of his arraignment.
