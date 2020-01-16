A man who allegedly burglarized four convenience stores in just over one week last month was caught on camera and identified by the man who drove him to some of the stores, police say.
Nearly $12,000 worth of cigarettes and similar products were stolen and thousands of dollars in damage was done in the break-ins, according to police.
John Shambo, 56, listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to five counts of burglary.
Police say Shambo burglarized the Jolley in Jericho on Dec. 21, the Eden Mini Mart on Dec. 23, the Cupboard Deli in Jeffersonville on Dec. 25, and the Madonna Mobil, also in Jeffersonville, on Dec. 29.
Police say surveillance camera footage from Madonna Mobil shows a man breaking out the glass on the front door with a tire iron, going into the store and filling a black garbage bag with packs of cigarettes and “assorted tobacco-related items.” He fled, leaving behind the tire iron.
Police recognized the man in the footage as the same person from the three other burglaries.
Police had footage from those other burglaries, too, and determined that Shambo was with another man, Timothy Crews, 59, of Burlington. Police interviewed Crews, who admitted he knew Shambo had burglarized several stores, and said he drove Shambo to the Jericho and Eden stores.
Police say that when they caught up with Shambo at an apartment he was staying at, he told them that he had committed all four burglaries.
The estimated cost of Shambo’s alleged crimes:
• Jericho Jolley: $1,747.50 in cigarettes. The front door was smashed, but there’s no cost estimate yet.
• Eden Mini Mart: over $3,000 in cigarettes and other products were taken, and the cost of replacing its broken window was estimated at $1,800.
• Madonna Mobil: over $3,000 in cigarettes. The cost to replace the door glass was not available.
• Cupboard Deli: over $4,000 in cigarettes and products and over $2,000 to fix the door.