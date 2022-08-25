And then there were three … a third tractor trailer closed Smugglers Notch for four hours in the early morning of Aug. 23.
Vermont State Police said Kevin Drayton, whose rig had Florida license plates, was headed toward Stowe on Route 108 around 4:30 a.m. and got stuck at the top, the narrowest point of the Notch.
They say Drayton “chose to disobey several road signs advising tractor trailers were prohibited.”
He was issued two citations and fined $3,544.
Police were assisted on scene by the Department of Motor Vehicles Enforcement Division, Smugglers’ Notch Resort security, and Charlebois Towing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.