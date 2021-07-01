On June 24, assisting Cambridge Fire Department, Stowe Mountain Rescue helped a 15-year-old girl who injured her ankle on Sterling Pond Trail.
Crews sent a hasty team with splinting and medical supplies, while remaining members followed with the litter and other equipment.
The crew stabilized the woman, and with the help of many willing hands from Cambridge Fire Department, she was brought down the steep trail using a rope-belay system.
“We aim for as smooth a ride as possible but with all of the trail’s roots and rocks, we’re sure our subject was no doubt relieved to reach the Notch parking lot where the ambulance was waiting,” said a press release.
