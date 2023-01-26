An employee of the ReSource store in Hyde Park used her security code to enter the store after hours last November and got her husband to steal a safe with more than a thousand dollars in it, police say.
According to an affidavit from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, store managers reported the theft of a safe containing $1,165.74, along with $100 from the cash register. The safe itself was valued at $600.
Police say security camera footage from Nov. 5 shows the couple entering the store four hours after it closed for the day.
Both suspects — store employee Rebecca Morin, 34, and Robert Ben Fowler, 51, both of Eden — pleaded not guilty to burglary Jan. 9 in Lamoille County Superior Court.
According to the affidavit, surveillance footage showed a woman, believed to be Morin, first enter the store and rush to the office and disable the alarm. The woman in the footage is then seen taking the cash from the register and the change from the donation jar.
Next, a man suspected to be Fowler, is seen taking the safe.
The store managers told police that the store was closed, locked and had its security system armed shortly after 5 p.m. two days prior to the discovery of the theft.
Managers say not only did the person in the security camera footage look like Morin, but she was one of only a few employees who had access to the security code, and all former employees have their codes “nullified” upon termination, the affidavit states.
According to the affidavit, about two weeks after the incident, sheriff’s deputies spoke to Morin and Fowler at their home, where they both admitted to the burglaries.
