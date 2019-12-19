Several people were hospitalized after a two-car crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 100 in Morristown.
The two drivers were Jimmy Matamoros, 26, of Stowe and Mark Hallett, 63, of Hyde Park, Morristown police say, and one of the vehicles had several passengers.
Both drivers and all passengers were transported to Copley Hospital, with some suffering serious injuries, police say. Details were not available on how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.
According to Morristown police, the crash occurred at 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Route 100 and Morristown Corners Road. The crash is still being investigated, but slick road conditions may have played a factor, as one vehicle appears to have hit the rear end of the other at the intersection.
Route 100 was closed while police dealt with the accident. Officers from Stowe and Morristown and wardens from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department responded to the scene.
One lane of the road was reopened to traffic within 90 minutes, and by
8 p.m. the road was completely reopened.
Police found no indication that either driver was impaired. As the crash investigation continues, Morristown police ask anyone who witnessed the accident to call the station at 888-4211.
— Andrew Martin