Vermont State Police are asking for help in locating Jermaine A. Morris, 41, of Jeffersonville, in conjunction with an alleged road rage incident on Edwards Road in Jeffersonville April 18 around 11 a.m.
Police said Morris physically assaulted another driver and fired multiple rounds with a gun while chasing the victim in his vehicle.
A judge this week issued a warrant for Morris’ arrest on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, negligent operation, possession of a dangerous weapon during commission of a felony, and negligent use of a gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111 or submit a tip anonymously at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Bail was set at $25,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.