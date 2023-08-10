Police officers from multiple agencies will be conducting a training exercise at Peoples Academy High School in Morrisville on Saturday morning, Aug. 12.
During the hours of 7 a.m.-noon, there will be a large police presence in the area and people in the village can expect to see flashing blue lights, hear sirens, and other police-related activities.
