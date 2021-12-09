Morristown Police Department is seeking information about an alleged armed robbery in the Pinecrest trailer park, located off Cochran Road.
According to police, on Monday, Dec. 5, shortly before 1:40 a.m., two unknown males entered a home on Second Street and robbed the occupants at gunpoint, making off with an undetermined amount of money.
No further information was available as of press deadline, but investigators are asking anyone with information to call Morristown Police Department at 802-888-4211.
Stowe police and sheriff’s department deputies assisted in the initial investigation.
