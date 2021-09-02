Police are offering a pair of rewards in order to help them figure out who has been responsible for a spree of automobile arsons in Johnson and anti-vaccine graffiti at the town skate park.
The Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is offering a reward of $5,000 to anyone who can help with the identification, arrest and prosecution of the person or people responsible lighting several cars in town.
The most recent fire occurred on Clark Street on Aug. 19, and police think that alleged arson was linked to a “firebug” who torched five cars in town last summer. One of the fires was set at the rail trail parking lot for the Dog’s Head swimming area on July 30, 2020; three of them near the old Manchester Lumber at the end of Railroad Street on Aug. 4 and Sept. 12 last year; and one on the campus of Northern Vermont University, also on Aug. 4 last year.
Detective Scott Kirkpatrick said the very first fire provided the best lead in the case, since the car owner was able to see a container of liquid on fire under the car and called 911 immediately.
Sheriff Roger Marcoux said over the weekend that it appears the town is dealing with a “serial arsonist.”
“It doesn’t seem to be like the individual has a personal agenda, because the majority of the fires are just set on random used cars that are parked on the side of the road for sale,” Marcoux told VTDigger.
The sheriff’s department is also offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of whomever vandalized the Johnson Skate Park last month.
Sometime after 9 p.m. on July 23, someone spray painted “Vaccines Are Toxic” across the entire concrete bowl at the park and tore down informational flyers about the free vaccination clinic held there the next day.
According to press released from the sheriff’s department, the dual rewards are funded by “several concerned residents” from Johnson, as well as the department.
If anyone has any information on the car fires or the skate park vandalism, call the sheriff’s department at 802-888-3502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.