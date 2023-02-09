A man whom police say was slumped over in his truck while parked at a Morrisville convenience store has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine after police found a veritable pharmacy in his vehicle.
According to a Morristown Police Department affidavit, on Jan. 25 around 6 a.m., officers were summoned to Cumberland Farms where two people were witnessed nodding off in a white pickup truck in the parking lot. The two were identified as Reuben Adams, 45, of East Montpelier, and Jessica Oszajca, 40, of Stowe.
When the officer was talking to the two, he noticed a crack pipe on the passenger side floor and seized the vehicle while applying for a search warrant.
Two days later, police executed the warrant, recruiting the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department K9 dog Edo to sniff the truck. Police “found a substantial amount of drugs in several locations throughout the vehicle,” and afterward tested the suspected narcotics, the affidavit states.
Among the contraband police report finding 151 grams of fentanyl, or 5.39 ounces; 86.53 grams of cocaine, or 3.09 ounces; 10 Diazepam pills; and seven amphetamine pills.
According to the federal Drug Enforcement Agency, just 2 mg of fentanyl — a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine — can be lethal.
Along with the drugs, police found six cellphones and five digital scales coated with a white, powdery substance. Police stated in the affidavit that drug dealers often use multiple phones to communicate.
On Jan. 30, police received a tip that Adams was coming back for his pickup truck from the tow truck company that day, so police staked out the area and arrested him, along with his brother Travis, who had a warrant out for his arrest, and Oszajca, who was suspected of possessing fentanyl and who was also in the car.
Adams pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possessing narcotics and violating conditions of release. The maximum sentence for the two felony-level trafficking charges are 30 years in prison and fines of $1 million.
