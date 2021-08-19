A car in Johnson village was destroyed by fire over the weekend, roughly a year after the village experienced a spree of vehicular fires, with the alleged arsonist still at large.
The fire occurred at 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning in the car owner’s driveway on Clark Avenue. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle was a total loss.
Johnson Fire Department and Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department responded to the blaze, and police say the fire is suspicious in nature and the incident remains under investigation.
“It’s definitely suspicious and is definitely related in nature to the other car fires,” Detective Scott Kirkpatrick said this week.
Last summer, between July 30 and Sept. 12, five cars were torched by someone Kirkpatrick believed was a lone “firebug.”
The first car burning last year happened on July 30, when a woman parked her 2019 Ford Escape at the rail trail parking lot near Dog’s Head and came back to see a container of liquid — on fire — under the car. It quickly leapt to the rest of the vehicle and destroyed it.
A few days later, on Aug. 4, there were two more suspicious vehicle fires in Johnson, one on the campus of Northern Vermont University, the other near the old Manchester Lumber at the end of Railroad Street. On Sept. 12, two more cars were set afire in the same lumberyard parking lot.
Those latter three fires got so hot they damaged any evidence. Kirkpatrick said the first fire, though, provided the best leads, since the woman was able to call 911.
After Sunday’s fire, Kirkpatrick said he is planning on soliciting some assistance from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest of the person, or persons, involved. Call 802-888-3502 with any information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.