State police are investigating a series of convenience store burglaries in Chittenden and Lamoille counties that occurred before and on Christmas Day.
At all four locations, a man got into the store by breaking a glass door or window and took large amounts of cigarettes.
Madonna Mobil in Cambridge was burglarized Dec. 21 at 1:23 a.m., and Jericho Jolly at 5:27 the same morning. Eden Mini Mart was hit on Dec. 23 at 2:09 a.m., and Cupboard Deli in Cambridge was hit Dec. 25 at 12:25 a.m.
Police ask anyone with information about the burglaries to contact the Williston office of the state police at 802-878-7111.