Two people are dead following what Vermont State Police are calling a “domestic altercation” at a home on King Road.
The victim is 58-year-old Mary Lisa Kelley. Police believe she was fatally shot by her husband, Lawrence Jay Kennedy, 61, before he shot and killed himself at their home.
Police received a 911 call at about 6:55 a.m. Monday morning, Nov.29, and after entering the home, found the bodies of a woman and a man, both adult.
Identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of relatives, and autopsy results and cause of death.
“The incident is believed to be the result of domestic violence,” a Vermont State Police statement read. “There is no search for a suspect and no indication of a danger to the public.”
Police from the Morristown and Stowe police departments, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and state troopers responded. The investigation includes members of the major crime unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, crime scene search team, victim services unit, and uniformed troopers from the field force division.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.
