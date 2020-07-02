Police have identified the body of a woman found dead in the Winooski River as Anna Shackett Wagner, 51, of Barre.
On the evening of June 19, police received a report of a body in the river near 31 Welch Park Drive in Middlesex. The following day, the state police dive team retrieved the woman’s body, which was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy. The cause of death remains undetermined, and it is unclear how long the woman was dead before she was found.
