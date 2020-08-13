Local law enforcement will conduct a sobriety checkpoint somewhere in Lamoille County during the week of Aug. 23.
The checkpoint, which will take place between Aug. 23 and Aug. 30, is part of the statewide Labor Day High Visibility Enforcement Campaign. Officers from the Morristown and Stowe police departments, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police will participate in the checkpoint; during the event officers will be looking for impaired drivers as well as checking for seatbelt, child restraint or other safety infractions.
The exact date and location of the checkpoint is not released ahead of time.
2020 has seen a spike in fatal crashes, and along with impaired drivers cops will also be on the lookout for drivers who are speeding or driving while distracted.
The statewide campaign runs from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7.
