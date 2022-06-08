The man suspected of shooting a person in Johnson was taken into custody by South Burlington Police at a hotel Wednesday morning, according to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
The department, in a statement Tuesday, said it believed George Goins, 64, of Johnson, was involved in a shooting in Johnson at 2:44 a.m.
The victim, an unidentified 26-year-old male, was allegedly shot in the neck and was transported to University of Vermont Medical Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.
He is expected to recover, police say.
Police believe Goins and the victim knew each other and this was not a random incident. It is unclear if Goins is still armed, and police caution against confronting him.
Johnson Elementary School officials say they were not alerted that Goins may be at large. Here is what the school posted on its Facebook Page at 11:15 a.m.:
“We have received feedback that some of you are upset about the timing of when you received information stating that there was a person of interest the police were pursuing. It is certainly understandable that you would be concerned by this situation. Given the recent mass shootings in our country, all of us are on edge about the safety of our children every day that we send them to school.
“During active incidents, things can change quickly as new information becomes available. The first priority for law enforcement is to address the crime on hand. When they are able, they share information with others who might need to know, such as the school. In this case, the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office did not believe that the school was in danger or the intended target. They believed that the person of interest had left the area. Therefore, they did not communicate information with school administration beyond telling us about the status of the road closure as it pertained to busing.
“After a parent told us about there being a person of interest at large, we contacted the sheriff’s office. Once they confirmed this to be the case, we made plans to cancel the 6th grade trip and keep our students inside all day, as the school day had already started, and our students were in the building. Then we communicated that information to families.
“In situations like this, school administrators take all the information they have available to them and make the best decisions we can. Then we first take the necessary steps to keep students safe before communicating with families.
“We plan to talk with the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Office after this incident has been resolved to review the communication plan between their office and the schools. It seems like today there were community members who had information before the school did. We want to make sure we have all the information we need as quickly as possible going forward.
“If you have any questions, please direct them to Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502. We are told that as soon as the person of interest is apprehended, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department will issue a press release.”
This story was originally published on June 7, at 3 p.m., and was updated June 8 when police took George Goins into custody.
