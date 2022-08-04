Vermont police and search-and-rescue crews July 28 located a body believed to be Joshua Hwang in the Green River Reservoir in Hyde Park. Hwang was reported missing two days earlier.
The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, but those results had still not been made public as of press time Wednesday.
Multiple police and search-and-rescue agencies conducted a search for Hwang, a 22-year-old from New Windsor, N.Y., for nearly two days. He was last seen at campsite No. 25 on the west side of the reservoir around 3 p.m. July 26.
Police described Hwang as 5’9” tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt with a Blockbuster Video logo and dark blue shorts, and no shoes.
Facilities and public access to the reservoir reopened after the conclusion of search operations, according to the Lamoille County Sheriff's Department. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area during the search and after the body was found.
Assisting the sheriff’s department are the Vermont State Police Search and Rescue Team, K-9 Unit, Scuba Team, Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Victim Services Unit, along with Colchester Technical Rescue, the Morristown Police Department, and wardens from Vermont Fish & Wildlife.
Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502, Vermont State Police at 802-878-7111, or provide an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.