Local law enforcement agencies will be taking part in the Labor Day High Visibility Enforcement Campaign Aug. 19-Sept. 5.
Officers will be looking for driver impairment, speed, failure to use restraints, distracted driving and other motor vehicle violations.
There has been an increase in fatal crashes in 2022.
During the week of Aug. 21, Morristown Police Department, Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department, Stowe Police Department and Vermont State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint within Lamoille County.
An aggressive effort will be made to identify impaired drivers on the highways.
Officers will be also enforcing seatbelt, child restraint and other motor vehicle laws during the checkpoint.
