A Burlington man who allegedly robbed a Burlington sporting goods store at gunpoint in August and later led police on a chase through Burlington by car, bicycle, surfboard and sailboat popped up in Lamoille County last week, stealing more vehicles and leading police on more chases, before finally being caught in the woods in Franklin County, according to various police accounts.

Eric Edson, 52, pleaded not guilty in Chittenden County Superior Court Friday to a variety of criminal charges, including assault and robbery with a weapon, grand larceny and numerous charges related to stolen vehicles and eluding police.

According to various news outlets, Edson would later steal a Wolcott town dump truck as he made his way west, ultimately stealing a kayak and paddling it down the Lamoille River in Georgia, before ditching it and running away on foot, where police finally apprehended him.

