Most people can’t wait to get out of the hospital.

Victoria Sherman, 28, of Johnson was the exception to the rule, police allege.

Sherman was being discharged from Central Vermont Medical Center, but refused to leave. The hospital called police, and two officers from Berlin and one from Northfield responded.

Police allege Sherman became agitated and assaulted an officer. She’s been charged with assault on a protected professional, unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct.

She’s due in Washington County Superior Court Feb. 27 to answer the charges.

