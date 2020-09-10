NOTE: This story has been updated since originally reported.
Two people injured in a plane crash in Morristown last week were both in good condition a day after the crash.
The crash occurred at the Morrisville-Stowe State Airport on Thursday, Sept. 3 at approximately 11:30 a.m. According to police, two people were onboard when the small single-engine plane crashed on the runway.
The pilot, Beth Schiller, 56, of Essex, N.Y., and her passenger, Phillip Camp, 56, whose address was not listed, were both flown by helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center to be treated for what police called “moderate to severe injuries.”
About 24 hours later, UVM Medical Center spokesperson Neal Goswami said both Schiller and Camp were in “good condition.”
Schiller and Camp were trapped inside the plane until firefighters could extricate them from the wreckage. Both were treated by Morristown and Stowe EMS squads on scene before being flown to the hospital in Burlington.
Other responding agencies included police and firefighters from Morristown and Stowe, along with officers from the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department and Vermont State Police.
The exact cause of the crash is unknown. The investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
