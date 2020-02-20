A man who stole drugs from the Cambridge Kinney Drugs in 2017, and was recently sentenced in federal court to seven and a half years, has also been sentenced on similar state charges.
Daniel Greenwood, 44, of Swanton pleaded guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to burglary and petit larceny, and was ordered to serve 3-8 years. Greenwood was also ordered to pay Kinney Drugs $4,750 in restitution, at the rate of $20 a month.
The crime spree occurred after Greenwood escaped from the field supervision unit for the Vermont Corrections Department, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf said.
The crime spree ended when Massachusetts police arrested Greenwood in November 2017 for breaking into a restaurant, Van de Graaf said. The prison sentence in the Massachusetts case won’t end until May 7, 2020; after that, Greenwood will begin serving the federal sentence imposed in Vermont.
The burglary and missing drugs became public only when Greenwood appeared in federal court in May 2018. State police admitted they never issued the standard news release in the Cambridge case. The Vermont Pharmacy Board also said Kinney Drugs failed to file a drug loss report with the state, as required by law.
Federal records later showed Kinney lost almost $8,200 in drugs.
Greenwood’s criminal history includes a federal court conviction for possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number, court records show.