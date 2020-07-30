Three cars crashed and a pedestrian was slightly injured July 25 at 10:52 a.m. on Route 100 in Waterbury.
Vermont State Police said a medical event may have caused a vehicle driven by Samuel Ferrell, 41, of Waterbury, who was driving south, to cross the center line of the highway and strike a pedestrian and two other vehicles near the entrance to Shaw’s Supermarket.
Police said Elizabeth Robison, 47, who was walking along Route 100, was slightly injured, but didn’t need treatment beyond what the ambulance crew could provide.
Police said Ferrell’s 1997 Ford also struck a 2004 Lexus driven by Jeffrey Robinson, 60, of Williston and a 2015 Subaru driven by Benjamin Sodergren, 23, of Killingworth, Conn. All three vehicles had to be towed.
After hitting the two vehicles, Ferrell’s Ford crossed the highway again and ran into rocks off the side of the road. Ferrell was screened for suspicion of driving under the influence, but police ultimately decided a medical event may have caused the accident.
Ferrell did get tickets for driving after license suspension and failure to stay in his lane.
