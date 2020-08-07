UPDATE: Police have released the name of the victim in this morning's fatal car crash: Shelly Foster, 56, of Morrisville. The driver has been identified as Frederick Jones, 76, of Morrisville.
One person is dead after a car struck a pedestrian on Brooklyn Street in Morristown.
According to Morristown police the crash took place at 6:10 a.m. at the four-way intersection with the Northgate and Hannaford plazas. Officers arrived on scene four minutes later and closed Brooklyn Street.
The pedestrian hit in the crash, Shelly Foster, 56, of Morrisville, has died, police said. The driver's name is Frederick Jones, 76, of Morrisville. Police say neither speed nor alcohol appear to be a factor. They have not charged Jones with any crimes.
"A lot of this is still under investigation,” Detective Scott McCullough said.
That part of Brooklyn Street was closed for more than three hours while local police and the Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team worked at the scene. Now, orange paint circles and arrows remain in the intersection, the investigators' shorthand interpretation of the crash.
