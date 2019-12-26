One person was seriously injured in a two-car crash that closed Route 100 in Morristown for several hours on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Franco Di Paola Freyre, 19, of Stowe, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was taken first to Copley Hospital, then transferred to UVM Medical Center. On Friday, Dec. 20, Di Paola Freyre was listed as being in serious condition, and no further information was available by press time.
According to police, the crash occurred near the intersection of Route 100 and Morristown Corners Road just after 4 p.m., when a vehicle driven by Jimmy Matamoros, 26, of Stowe collided with a vehicle driven by Mark Hallett, 63, of Hyde Park.
Road conditions were poor at the time of the crash, police say, and they believe Matamoros may have been speeding and lost control of his vehicle while traveling on Route 100, sliding sideways down the state highway. The driver’s side of Matamoros’ vehicle slammed directly into the front end of Hallett’s oncoming vehicle.
According to police, Di Paola Freyre was in the back seat, sitting behind Matamoros on the driver’s side of the vehicle. Matamoros and the other two occupants of the vehicle, Ceasar Esquival, 22, and Santiago Cabrera, 19, both of Stowe, were all treated at Copley Hospital for minor injuries. Hallett was also taken to Copley Hospital, but only Di Paola Freyre was transferred to UVM Medical Center.
The investigation into the crash is continuing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has information about it, is asked to call Morristown police at 888-4211.