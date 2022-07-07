Notch notches another

And then there were two.
The second tractor trailer in just over a week got stuck in Smugglers Notch around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, blocking the roadway for several hours before crews removed the rig.
Amtonio Baldomero, 37, of Miami, was issued a ticket for impeding traffic on a prohibited highway, fined $3,544 and given four points on his license.
He told Vermont State Police he saw the warning signs prohibiting tractor trailers from traveling through the Notch but still followed Google maps.
Stowe Police and the Department of Motor Vehicles assisted at the scene, and McRaes Towing removed the truck from the top of the Notch.
State police said the roadway was open again at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday.
