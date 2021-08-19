A St. Albans man was uninjured in a crash in Cambridge that temporarily closed Route 15.
Vermont State Police say Logan Pratt, 32, lost control of his car, crossed the center line and landed in ditch Saturday, Aug. 14, at around 3:30 a.m. near the VTRANS garage.
Pratt told police he hydroplaned on the wet road and lost control of the car, which sustained moderate damage.
The road was closed while Cambridge Fire Department and Cambridge Rescue removed the car, a 2011 Ford Escape.
