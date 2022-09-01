A motorcyclist was killed Aug. 27 on Route 15 near Willow Crossing in Johnson.
David W. Sayers, 63, of Craftsbury, was unresponsive at the scene, according to the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department.
Witnesses told police that Sayers was passing traffic headed east when he hit a car that was turning left into a driveway. The other driver, Santina Leporati, 37, was uninjured.
Leporati was going to Fern Festival, a celebration of the life of Fern Feather, who was murdered last spring in Morristown.
Sayers was taken to Copley Hospital in Morrisville by Northern EMS, where he was later pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s department was also assisted by the Vermont State Police, Johnson Fire Department, Cambridge Fire Department and Fairfax Rescue.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department at 802-888-3502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.