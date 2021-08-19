Vermont State Police are looking for a stolen motorcycle.
Dennis Charland of Fairfield broke down on Route 109 in Belvidere near the Route 118 intersection and when he went back later that afternoon to retrieve it, his Harley was gone. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.
The motorcycle has a Vermont license plate, PX965.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Keith Cote at the Williston State Police barracks, 802-878-7111.
