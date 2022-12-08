A Morristown mother and her young son lost their home in a fire last week, and a family member is turning to the community to help the homeowner get back on her feet.
Police and firefighters responded to a fire on 4th Street in the Pinecrest mobile home park around 12:45 a.m. Thursday morning. According to fire chief Dennis DiGregorio, the home was fully engulfed by the time firefighters got there, but crews were able to keep it from spreading to nearby homes or other structures.
The owner, Liza Barry, and her child were able to get out safely, but the home was a total loss, DiGregorio said.
“They were able to stay with a friend in the trailer park that night and we contacted the Red Cross, and they were going to be in touch with her,” he said.
In addition to all the belongings lost in the fire, the family lost their kitten, according to an online fundraiser set up by a family member. The family member said Barry and her son made it out with “only the clothes on their backs.”
DiGregorio said the nighttime temperatures were seasonably warm, but the firefighters had to deal with stiff westerly winds that blew the flames nearly to the next street. He said older mobile homes like the one on 4th Street tend to become fully engulfed very quickly.
“The rule of thumb is 14 minutes and it’s fully involved,” he said.
He said the state fire investigator came out to the site later that morning and deemed the cause of the fire as undetermined. Morristown Police Department is still investigating, but said the blaze is not considered suspicious.
The fundraiser is online at gofundme.com/f/liza-get-a-place. The family member said the goal is to raise $10,000.
